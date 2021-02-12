© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Party in a pandemic: NASCAR fans power through at Daytona

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 12, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST
The Daytona 500 was re-scheduled for Monday. Photo: Caitlyn Wilson @lillynwilson
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is welcoming some 30,000 fans to the Daytona 500 this weekend in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 475,000 people in the U.S.

It is expected to be the largest sporting event in the country since the coronavirus shut down much of the sports world 11 months ago.

NASCAR went down this road last season when Bristol had about 22,000 fans for its All-Star race last July.

The Super Bowl hosted 25,000 fans last week in Tampa, Florida, about 150 miles west of Daytona.

