Orlando International Airport Is Awarded A Federal Grant That Covers Operating Costs, Rent Relief

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST
Photo: Louis Magnotti
Photo: Louis Magnotti

The federal assistance is being offered to airports to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Orlando International Airport received 41.6 million dollars for costs related to efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus including increased deep-cleaning.

About 12 percent of this funding or 5.3 million dollars will go toward rent relief for in-airport concessions.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown says the airport will work with the agency and concessions partners to distribute the money. 

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Airports and the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund are in charge of allocating the 2 billion dollars in grant money for the program.

More than 3,000 commercial service airports, relief airports, and publicly owned general-aviation airports are eligible to participate. The deadline to apply is June 30th. 

In a separate statement, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the program is, “ one of many steps we are taking to protect the health of America’s travelers and workers, while keeping our nation’s airport operations and related small businesses up and running.” 

Central Florida NewsOrlando International AirportHealthairports
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
