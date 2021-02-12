© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange Schools To Offer Expanded Summer Education

By Amy Green
Published February 12, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST
6005851922_d67ba962f6_z

Orange County Public Schools is planning to expand its summer school offerings to address what it describes as “extensive learning loss” during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The district says every school will offer an expanded comprehensive summer school program in June and July, except for during the week of July Fourth. 

Deputy Superintendent Maria Vazquez says the effort is aimed at children with disabilities, children for whom English is a second language and others who have fallen behind.  

“Our focus will be on the students that have experienced learning loss or are performing below grade level. Our goal is to offer opportunities a full day, interweaving art, music and physical education in order to engage our students.” 

The district also plans to offer spring break camps at select schools. Orange County Public Schools is the state’s fourth-largest district serving some 200,000 students. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
