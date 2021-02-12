Intersection: Wells'Built Museum Celebrates 20th Anniversary; Dr. Obi Nwakanma Talks Poetry & Literature; Marching Forward Showcases Legendary Band Director James 'Chief' Wilson

The Wells’Built museum in Orlando celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. As one of the few hotels in the South where African Americans could stay during segregation, the Wells'Built hosted activists, artists and athletes- like Ray Charles, Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks with Elizabeth Thompson- who’s on the board of the Association to Preserve African American Society, History, and Tradition- about the last two decades of the museum and what comes next.

Plus, UCF professor of English and Africana Dr. Obi Nwakanma discusses the links between African literature and African American literature- and the role of poetry in society.

And- 'Marching Forward' is a documentary produced by the University of Central Florida- about two high school marching bands in segregated Orlando in 1964- and the two band directors- James Chief Wilson at Jones High and Del Keiffner at Edgewater High.

We talk to Dr. Carl MaultsBy, one of the composers for the movie who was part of the Jones High band in 1964, and Nina Wilson Jones, ‘Chief’ Jones’s daughter- about the legacy of this legendary band director.