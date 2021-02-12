Florida Health Insurers Plan To Cover COVID Vaccinations At Doctors Offices

As the state expands vaccinations, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters this week he expects more doctors’ offices to get vaccines, too.

Gov. DeSantis says once the state gets enough vaccines for physicians to offer them, their offices would call patients to make appointments. "Johnson and Johnson will be really good for that because it doesn’t require any freezing. But even the Moderna most of the doctors will be able to handle it. So we’re gonna look at how can you do it across the state in an equitable way where you’re getting it into doctors offices." The Johnson and Johnson vaccine isn’t yet available, though. Audrey Brown heads the Florida Association of Health Plans. In an email to WLRN, she wrote that Medicare recipients are covered. And once younger people are eligible, the state’s commercial health insurers and Medicaid managed care plans will pay for their members’ vaccinations. But still, consumer advocates say they’re worried about surprise vaccine bills that could reach patients, including uninsured people, as happened with coronavirus testing earlier in the pandemic.