Sabatini files bill to criminalize transgender medical treatment for minors and to ban trans girls from girls sports

A Lake County state representative has filed a bill criminalizing transgender medical treatments for children.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, shown in July arguing an anti-mask-ordinance case during a Zoom hearing, has filed a bill criminalizing transgender medical treatments for children. Image: Florida Channel[/caption]

Republican Anthony Sabatini would also ban transgender girls from girls high school sports.

House Bill 935 resembles a bill by Sabatini and State Sen. Dennis Baxley that died in committee last year.

That bill would have charged the doctor with a felony. This one makes it a misdemeanor and adds the ban on trans girl athletes.

Sabatini says he is fighting back against a "radical attack on women's sports and gender."

Gina Duncan with Equality Florida says medical experts helped kill the bill last year.

"When it comes to standards of care for our transgender youth, national organizations are unanimous in their policies and protocols to support gender-affirming policies and care for transgender children," she said.

And, she says, the kids need the important experiences and life lessons that come with high school sports.