Miami-Dade Mayor Launches Office Of Equity & Inclusion

Speaking at the Historic Hampton House in Miami yesterday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the launch of the county’s first Office of Equity and Inclusion.





Levine Cava says the office will work to address systemic discrimination experienced by the LGBTQ community, women, racial minorities and those who are disabled.

"We need to have an office of equity and inclusion because we have not been equitable and we have not been inclusive. And while we have made some progress, we still have a long way to go." She says office members will work with community leaders and stakeholders to identify needs and, “level the playing fields” to create access to resources and business opportunities.