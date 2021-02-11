American Muslim Community Clinics In Longwood Help Hard-to-Reach Seniors Register for, Get Vaccinated

The clinic provides both in-person health and dental care services along with telehealth appointments.

About fifty volunteers from the clinic and mosque in Longwood are helping seniors sign up for online vaccination appointments over the phone.

The clinic is getting the seniors’ contact information from leaders in the local African American and Hispanic communities and from other mosques, churches and temples.

Director Atif Fareed:

“But we thought it was very important to reach out to communities that do not have fast fingers to make an online appointment and they felt that they would not get an opportunity to get a vaccine. And we're trying to give them that opportunity. So we've had people call us from Kissimmee, from Windemere, from Daytona."

Fareed says the appointments are for vaccine sites that their clinic doctors and nurses staff at the Oviedo Mall and at their community center near the mosque.

“About one tenth of a mile from our clinic is the community center. The American Muslim Community Center. And they have a multipurpose hall and they have a big gym. So because of social distancing and we are seeing so many hundreds of people an hour, we decided to do it over there. And they have plenty of parking and so it will be an easy process for people to come in and out.”

Fareed says vaccinations at the Oviedo Mall run Monday through Saturday from 8 am until 4 pm and at the community center on Saturdays only from 10 am to 2 pm.

He says people can help them with these registration and vaccination efforts by filling out a volunteer form. In the last two weeks, more than twenty new people have signed up to volunteer.

