Vaccine appointments a challenge for seniors without internet prowess or access

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST
modernas-covid-19-vaccine-must-be-kept-between-36-to-46f-the-vials-can-remain-at-room-temperature-for-up-to-12-hours
AP
/
A bottle of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

For seniors eager to get a coronavirus vaccine, it helps a lot to have internet access and know how to find things online.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Winn-Dixie and Harvey's have joined Publix now in offering vaccines for Florida seniors.

This dramatically increases the options if you're eligible. But you will have to go online and register and do it fast before the appointments are filled.

AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson says many seniors are challenged by the registration process.

"If you do not have high-speed internet access and the devices to go online and complete the processes that the various channels have, then your options are limited," he said.

Some rely on help from family members or even relative strangers, which poses a fraud risk for the seniors.

Each county has a different number you can call to register for a vaccine from the Health Department. You can find it at myvaccine.fl.gov -- if you have the internet access.

Central Florida NewsFlorida seniorsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
