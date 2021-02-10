© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Tiny Green Home Parked Outside the Orlando Science Center Will Teach Residents, School Kids About Sustainability

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST
Photo: OUC
Photo: OUC

The home will be open to tour during Otronicon this week and during Spring Break between March 12th and March 21st. 

Interactive displays inside the Tiny Green Home educate visitors about energy and water conservation, vehicle electrification, composting and food gardens. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says even though the home is parked outside the Orlando Science Center for now, it will hit the road soon where it will tour the area.

“I mentioned that the green house is on wheels so we’re going to be able to take it around the community and have people enjoy it and learn from it in various different areas of our community.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13012_TINY-HOME_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

 

[caption id="attachment_173882" align="aligncenter" width="743"]

sketch-of-the-home-743x418.jpg

Sketch of the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_173883" align="aligncenter" width="743"]

inside-the-home-743x418.jpg

Inside the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center[/caption]

Dyer says his favorite features of the home are its rooftop solar panels and the electric vehicle charging station.

“And I know that even though this technology has evolved not everybody can afford EV or solar right now so there’s a lot of other great highlights of low cost and no cost opportunities to save residents money that you’ll learn about when you visit the home."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13013_TINY-HOME_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The home is a partnership between the Science Center, OUC and the City of Orlando.

Tags
Central Florida NewssustainablilitygreenOrlandoEnvironmentCity of OrlandoTiny Home
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details