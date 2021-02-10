A Tiny Green Home Parked Outside the Orlando Science Center Will Teach Residents, School Kids About Sustainability

The home will be open to tour during Otronicon this week and during Spring Break between March 12th and March 21st.

Interactive displays inside the Tiny Green Home educate visitors about energy and water conservation, vehicle electrification, composting and food gardens.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says even though the home is parked outside the Orlando Science Center for now, it will hit the road soon where it will tour the area.

“I mentioned that the green house is on wheels so we’re going to be able to take it around the community and have people enjoy it and learn from it in various different areas of our community.”

Sketch of the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center[/caption]

Inside the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center[/caption]

Dyer says his favorite features of the home are its rooftop solar panels and the electric vehicle charging station.

“And I know that even though this technology has evolved not everybody can afford EV or solar right now so there’s a lot of other great highlights of low cost and no cost opportunities to save residents money that you’ll learn about when you visit the home."

The home is a partnership between the Science Center, OUC and the City of Orlando.



