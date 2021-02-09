© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visit Orlando's Latest Campaign Targets Potential Tourists Living in Neighboring Southern States

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST
Andrijana Bozic
Andrijana Bozic

Visit Orlando’s latest campaign isn’t just targeting Floridians, but tourists from other parts of the country for Spring Break and summer vacation travel. 

"The Wonder Remains” campaign highlights trademark Orlando destinations like the theme parks but also little-known natural wonders. 

President and CEO of Visit Orlando Cassandra Matej says the ads will air in Southern states that have been driving website traffic.  

“And our research is showing Texas, the Carolinas, obviously Georgia so those are going to be some areas that we do some TV and a full robust campaign.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13003_VISIT_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Matej says there are some signs that tourism is rebounding including increased theme park attendance and higher tourist development tax revenues in December. 

“But we are seeing some signs that we’re on the road to recovery whether it’s through the collection of our TDT tax, our hotel tax, or seeing more people in the theme parks and just more activity throughout the city.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13004_VISIT_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

In December, TDT revenues were $10,592,000 dollars, a 59 percent decrease from the previous year. 

Orlando’s tourism industry supports 41 percent of the local workforce and generates $75.2 billion dollars in economic impact a year.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsTourism
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details