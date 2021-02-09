Doctor Says Even Those Who Had COVID Should Be Vaccinated

When COVID first struck nearly a year ago, some believed being infected would confer permanent immunity.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Dr. Dean Watson says even those who have had the coronavirus should be vaccinated against the disease. "A lot of studies indicate that immunity from this virus may last for at least 90 days up to 6 months. The studies are still ongoing. The reinfection risk is low, but it can happen and that's why vaccinating all involved is imperative." Watson says that belief of one infection and done is no longer valid. "Really, due to all the health risks and the fact you can be reinfected with COVID-19, it is imperative that individuals do get vaccinated regardless of whether they already had COVID or not." That's important, he says, because many studies show a second COVID infection may be far more serious than the first.