Activists Push Back On Bill Banning Most Abortions After 20 Weeks

Advocates are raising concerns about a move in the Florida legislature they say could make it difficult for people who are seeking abortions to get the care they need. Charo Valero works with the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice in Florida. “Many things can stand in the way of early abortion care. Including not knowing about it, not having access to services, the inability to travel, the finances associated with it, no clinics near you, structural and legal issues like statewide restrictive laws, you’re unable to get time off, you have no insurance that will cover it.” A Planned Parenthood official calls a pair of bills filed by Republicans, Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez and Representative Tommy Gregory, a “ban on abortion in the state of Florida past 20 weeks.” The measure allows abortions after 20 weeks only in limited circumstances and creates more rules for doctors who perform abortions.