Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: Daily Case Count; Hospitalizations Decline

Florida added 5,737 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday.

Florida’s average for new daily cases continues to trend down.

The state is averaging 8,087 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 21% decrease over the week prior, and a 28% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Monday morning, 5,381 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.7 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 27,815 residents have died.