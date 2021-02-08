© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 8, 2021 at 2:31 AM EST
Photo: Kody Cheyne
Photo: Kody Cheyne

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Super Bowl, the NFL's signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Central Florida NewsTampa BayBucsHealthSuper Bowl
