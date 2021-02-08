Seventeen Walmart Stores in Orange County Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Through CDC Partnership

The state of Florida has alerted leaders in Orange County that select Walmart stores in the area will receive COVID-19 vaccines through a CDC partnership.

Seventeen Walmart stores in Orange County will receive the vaccines through the Biden administration’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Each store will be able to vaccinate some 300 people per day.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said these new vaccine sites will make it easier to obtain herd immunity.

“So it’s all of those types of community partners as they come online will increase the inventory of vaccine within our community. And you know the Walmarts, these are going to be kind of local neighborhood types of Walmarts where these locations will be."

Demings said collectively the stores will distribute some 5,100 doses of the vaccine per day, although it's not clear yet when the stores will receive these doses.

“We were told that we should receive additional information about when they will actually come online within the next day or so."

About 6,485 COVID-19 shots have already been distributed at retail pharmacies in Orange County.

Last week, the CDC announced Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart stores in Florida would receive COVID-19 vaccines in a push to vaccinate more people.



