Florida Panthers off to 2nd-best start in franchise history

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers start every season with the same vow, to get off to a strong start and not take an early hit in the standings. And this year, it happened. The Panthers lost to Detroit 4-1 on Sunday, notable because it was the first time in nine games this season in which Florida didn’t get at least a point in the standings. Florida’s 6-1-2 start through nine games is the second-best in the franchise’s 27-year history, topped only by the 6-0-3 record to open the 1996-97 season.