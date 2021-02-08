© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal Grant Bolsters Florida's Space Coast Infrastructure

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 8, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST
The grant will help replace NASA's aging bridge across the Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Google Maps
The grant will help replace NASA's aging bridge across the Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Google Maps

Governor Ron DeSantis finalized a $90 million grant program aimed at improving infrastructure on Florida’s Space Coast.

The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) federal grant program will help fund a new bridge over the Indian River, connecting Titusville and North Merritt Island to the Kennedy Space Center.

The improvements to the aging bridge, which was built in 1964, will accommodate large vehicles that are necessary for future space launches and commercial developments on the Space Coast. The $126 million bridge project, which includes funding from other sources, will also serve as a hurricane evacuation route for residents of the barrier islands in the area.

"Getting this bridge fixed now is critical to growing the industry and launch cadence here in Florida and will modernize the Cape Canaveral Spaceport infrastructure so Florida can remain a global leader in space commerce and exploration,” said Frank DiBello, Space Florida President and CEO.

The grant will also expand Space Commerce Way, home to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Blue Origin’s rocket factory, from two lanes to four.

The bridge improvements are expected to start late this year, with a completion date in 2025. The Space Commerce Way expansion will start in late 2022 and last about two years.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details