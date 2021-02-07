© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NFL and union tell teams what celebrations are allowed

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 7, 2021 at 4:55 AM EST
Photo: Natalie Scott
Photo: Natalie Scott

The NFL and the players’ union sent a memo to the Super Bowl teams Saturday detailing what celebrations attended by players and staff should look like. In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, the Buccaneers and Chiefs were reminded of COVID-19 protocols that will remain in place. The Florida Department of Health encourages everyone in Florida to avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. Limitations regarding ongoing COVID-19 testing and facility access remain in place for seven days following the Super Bowl.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
