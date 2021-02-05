© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Reports Another 200 Deaths; Average Daily Case Count Continues To Decline

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida reports another 200 deaths as average daily case count continues to decline

Florida added another 214 COVID-19 deaths according to figures released today.

Some 27,457 Florida residents and 456 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health reported 11,543 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,763,873. 

The daily average of new cases is trending down, however. 

Florida is averaging 9,778 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins, analyzed by NPR. 

That’s a 9%  decrease on the week before and an 18% decrease from two weeks ago. 

Hospitalizations are also trending down, with 5,427 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday morning. 

Some 478,236 Floridians have completed a series of two doses of coronavirus vaccine and 1,364,494 have received their first shot. 

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details