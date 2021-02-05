© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

University Of Miami Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Among Students Increase

By WMFE Staff
Published February 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST
Photo: Dylan Ferreira
Photo: Dylan Ferreira

University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced new COVID-19 restrictions in a video message Friday.
He raised concerns about a rise in cases among students — including the more contagious UK strain. "All fraternity houses are closed to any and all outside guests. Large student gatherings or in-person activities will be canceled beginning at noon, Friday, February 5, and students should not congregate in groups of more than 10." Frenk said in-person learning will continue since they have not seen spread in classrooms. The restrictions will continue until February 16th. According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 638 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details