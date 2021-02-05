Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Walmart Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week As Part of New CDC Partnership

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will partner with three grocery stores in Florida to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

More than 40,000 stores nationwide will receive the shots through the Biden administration’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Publix, Southeastern Grocers, and Walmart in Florida will receive the doses the week of February 8.

Eligibility for the vaccines will be determined by the state and may include people who are healthcare workers, other frontline workers, and seniors over 65.

Individual stores will also conduct additional screening to determine a person’s underlying medical conditions or possible contraindications to the shot.

The vaccines are free of charge for both insured and uninsured people. Proof of age, occupation, or other IDs like drivers licenses are not required to get vaccinated.

Each of the three chains will receive about 1 million doses each week to distribute at their stores throughout the country.

Here are the registration websites and information pages for each of these chains so far:

