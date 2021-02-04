Officials: no Super Bowl threat amid rise of white supremacy

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say there is no specific threat of an attack connected to the Super Bowl and related events despite concerns about the rise of white supremacist extremism. The FBI has made several arrests in the Tampa area of people who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But Tampa FBI chief Michael McPherson said Wednesday no links have been found indicating something similar might occur at Sunday’s NFL championship game. It will be different than any other, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic that will limit attendance. Law enforcement officials are still treating the game as a major security event, with 70 different agencies involved.