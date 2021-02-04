© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Officials: no Super Bowl threat amid rise of white supremacy

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 4, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST
Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture on Flickr.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say there is no specific threat of an attack connected to the Super Bowl and related events despite concerns about the rise of white supremacist extremism. The FBI has made several arrests in the Tampa area of people who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But Tampa FBI chief Michael McPherson said Wednesday no links have been found indicating something similar might occur at Sunday’s NFL championship game. It will be different than any other, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic that will limit attendance. Law enforcement officials are still treating the game as a major security event, with 70 different agencies involved.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
