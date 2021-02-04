© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida to Get $40 Million in Opioid Settlement

By WMFE Staff
Published February 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
Florida will receive 40 million dollars as part of a 573-million-dollar settlement between McKinsey & Company and dozens of states because of the global consulting giant’s role in the opioid epidemic.
The settlement between McKinsey and 47 states and five territories comes after lawsuits across the nation revealed that McKinsey worked to help boost sales of Purdue Pharma’s powerful OxyContin pain medication amid the opioid epidemic. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the agreement with McKinsey will bring millions of dollars to communities, at a time when government resources in Florida are limited. “They strategized ways to push higher dose, more lucrative opioid prescriptions, even in the middle of this devastating epidemic.” In the agreement, McKinsey did not admit to wrongdoing. The company agreed to restrictions on consulting about certain controlled substances and pledged to create a public database with thousands of pages of documents related to opioid sales and distribution. Florida also is seeking an untold amount of damages in a lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and drug-store chains Walgreens Inc. and CVS.

