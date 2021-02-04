© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill Preventing Registered Sex Offenders, Predators From Having Time-Sharing With Minor Child Advances

By WMFE Staff
Published February 4, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST
Photo: Sandy Miller
Photo: Sandy Miller

Legislation making its way through the House would prevent parents registered as a sex offender or predator from being granted time-sharing with their child.

The legislation is sponsored by Daytona Beach Republican Representative Thomas Leek.
"I believe that if you are a convicted sexual predator or a sexual offender of a minor while you are an adult the presumption should be that you are not entitled to custody. Unless the court makes a specific finding that the child would be safe in your custodial care." The bill passed its first stop unanimously. Its Senate companion has yet to be heard.

