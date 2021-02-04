2 Florida bills seek to improve child safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could raise the age requirement for child booster seats and require day care centers to install alarms in vans used to transport children. The Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee unanimously approved both bills Wednesday. Right now, Florida requires children up to the age of five be placed in a car seat or booster seat. Republican Sen. Keith Perry’s bill would raise that age to six. The committee also approved Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart’s bill to require alarms to alert child care center van drivers to check to make sure no children are left in the vehicle.