© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina tourist dies during Florida snorkeling trip

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 3, 2021 at 2:44 AM EST
Photo: Dylan Alcock
Photo: Dylan Alcock

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tourist from North Carolina died following a snorkeling trip off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Erica Michelle Brown was snorkeling with family and friends Sunday afternoon when she began signaling for help. Someone on the boat began CPR. She was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat. Paramedics waiting on shore took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sheriff's officials didn't list Brown's hometown in North Carolina. Officials say autopsy results are pending.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details