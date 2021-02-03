Your coronavirus update for Wednesday: 203 new deaths in Florida, 50 in Central Florida

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

203 new deaths in Florida, 50 in Central Florida

Florida reported 203 additional deaths today from COVID-19 and nearly 7,000 new cases.

So far 27,472 people have died in Florida.

The state’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues to trend downward. As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,824 people were hospitalized with the virus.

In Central Florida counties, including Marion, there were 50 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There 23 deaths from Orange County, eight from Brevard, six from Lake and five from Volusia.

About 1.8 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. More than 421,000 have been fully immunized.



Kidney Transplant Recipient Got Vaccinated In Orlando Yesterday In Push To Get Shots To Extremely Vulnerable Patients

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth in Central Florida vaccinated some 500 patients who are considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 against the virus Tuesday.

The hospital had received a limited supply of doses from the state to vaccinate the patients, most of whom had just received organ transplants. Read the story on WMFE.



Vaccination Confusion: How A Florida Reporter Helped Anxious Seniors Get Their Shots

By Avie Schneider, NPR

In Leon County, home to the state capital, Tallahassee Democrat reporter CD Davidson-Hiers found herself in the middle of that chaos. She’s been covering the pandemic for the newspaper and her phone number is printed next to her stories.

So, when the Leon County Health Department started distributing vaccines to seniors late last year, “I was just flooded with calls,” Davidson-Hiers tells NPR’s Morning Edition. She got nearly 60 calls the first day and then hundreds more after that. Read the story.