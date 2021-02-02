© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Salvation Army Orlando, Local Farmers Team Up for Drive Thru Food Distribution Events on Tuesdays

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST
Photo: Jed Owen
The Salvation Army has resumed its weekly food distribution events for residents in need in the Orlando area.


The events were put on hold after federal funding was cut for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program in December. 

With funding for the program reinstated under the Biden administration, The Salvation Army Orlando will receive more than 1,300 boxes of fresh meat, dairy, and fruit and vegetables each week. 

Captain Ken Chapman says those boxes will be passed out to feeding partners in the community along with families at drive-thru events from now until April.

“Usually about four hundred cars show up for a drive thru. So we’re doing this because from March until November we fed 400,000 people through that project. And we know that there’s still a demand, there’s still a need.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13004_SA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Chapman says events are held on Tuesdays at the Salvation Army Orlando Citadel located at 440 West Colonial Drive from 10 am until noon. 

Walk-ups and people on bikes should use the Food Pantry located in the Women’s & Children’s Shelter at 400 West Colonial Drive.

“There are so many people who have been laid off, people whose businesses have closed down and who are struggling just to keep their children and their families fed. So we’re going to step up, partner with every resource we can and make sure we can do that.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13005_SA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

To sign up as a volunteer or to donate food items and diapers, visit www.SalvationArmyOrlando.org.

coronavirus Central Florida News Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
