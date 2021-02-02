Orlando International Airport TSA Remembers Officer Rob Henry, Honors Him With Action Two Years After His Death

The TSA at the Orlando International Airport today is marking two years since the suicide of officer Rob Henry at the airport in 2019.

Officers will wear suicide awareness ribbons on their uniforms this week and suicide prevention educational materials have been put in breakrooms in honor of Rob Henry’s death.

In an email, Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko asked staff to join him in educating the workforce and the flying public on the warning signs and risk factors for suicide.

Hawko said these efforts should emphasize, “our commitment to help prevent a similar tragedy from ever happening at MCO again.”

He said his office is asking for additional volunteers to be trained in the Question-Persuade-Refer suicide prevention training method.

The method questions a person about suicide, persuades the person to get help, and refers them to an appropriate mental health resource in order to save lives.

TSA has a goal of training 5,000 volunteers in this method as part of peer-to-peer suicide intervention networks at airports throughout the country.

Any TSA employee in crisis can use free, confidential EAP counseling services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-222-0364.

If you need immediate help, dial 911.