Orlando International Airport TSA Helps Orlando Police Department Make One of the Largest Drug Busts in MCO's History

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST
Photo: Orlando Police Department
Photo: Orlando Police Department

The Orlando Police Department says a TSA agent at Orlando International Airport helped them make one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the airport.

The agent alerted officers after discovering several clear bags with a crystal-like substance wrapped in white cloth in Eli Priestly Brown’s carry-on bags last Friday.

Officers analyzed the 22 vacuum-sealed bags and found they contained 22.2 pounds of crystal meth, worth more than half a million dollars. 900 dollars in cash was also recovered.

Brown had flown from the Los Angeles International Airport to Orlando and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on a 500,000 dollar bond on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
