Legislation Filed To Prevent School Grades From Being Used To Penalize

Legislators want to prevent this year’s test results and school grades from being used to penalize students or staff. Blaise Gainey has the details.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Senator Perry Thurston says it’d be unfair to fail students and penalize teachers who’ve had to adjust to distanced learning.

He’s sponsoring legislation to prohibit it.

Instead of being used to harm, Thurston wants the data from this year to be used to form academic interventions to address the impact COVID-19 had on education in the state. He and the House sponsor are holding a press conference online to discuss their bills Tuesday morning.