Fishkind Conversations: The Governor's Budget

Governor Ron DeSantis has released his proposed $96.6 billion-dollar budget for the next fiscal year. It’s more than four billion dollars higher than last year’s budget, which seems surprising during a time of projected economic shortfalls due to the COVID-19 recession.

But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston the governor’s budget is realistic and will not call for the feared budget cuts.

