Florida Continues Downward Trend In COVID-19 Cases: Your Monday Covid Update

Florida’s COVID-19 figures continue to head in the right direction.

Florida added 7,695 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The good news: Florida is averaging 10,275 new cases per day in the last week - a 24 percent drop compared to two weeks ago.

Statewide, 6,100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 11.5 percent from last week.

The bad news: Deaths are still high, averaging 170 per day in the last week.

Epidemiologists are worried, though, that more contagious strains of COVID could move Florida’s numbers the wrong way. Florida has documented 147 cases of the U.K. variant - the most in the U.S.

U.K. experts say this early data suggest this new strain of COVID may be more deadly. Since the start of the pandemic, 1.7 million Floridians have caught COVID-19 and 26,479 have died.



