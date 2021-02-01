© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida city will recognize May 20 as slave emancipation day

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 1, 2021 at 1:58 AM EST
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is planning to formally recognize May 20 as the date slaves were emancipated in the state. The Ledger in Lakeland reports the city commission plans to approve a resolution Monday declaring May 20 as Florida Emancipation Day. That would mark the anniversary of when slavery became illegal in the state. In Florida, the date was May 20, 1865, when Union Brigadier Gen. Edward McCook formally announced President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee. Officials say there are efforts in Florida to have cities and counties recognize May 20 as emancipation day.

