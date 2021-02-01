© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carl Hiaasen retiring from Miami Herald after 35 years

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 1, 2021 at 2:04 AM EST
Photo: Andrew Neal
Photo: Andrew Neal

MIAMI (AP) — Writer Carl Hiaasen is retiring from the Miami Herald after composing newspaper columns for the past 35 years, the newspaper says. The Herald published a story this week saying Hiaasen would be done after his last column on March 14. The 67-year-old Hiaasen said he no longer wants the pressure of a weekly deadline. That’s not to say that Hiaasen will stop writing. He plans to continue his book projects, which have ranged from comic novels such as “Tourist Season” and “Double Whammy” to children’s titles such as “Hoot.” His latest book is “Squeeze Me,” about the era of former President Donald Trump.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details