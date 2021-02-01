Carl Hiaasen retiring from Miami Herald after 35 years

MIAMI (AP) — Writer Carl Hiaasen is retiring from the Miami Herald after composing newspaper columns for the past 35 years, the newspaper says. The Herald published a story this week saying Hiaasen would be done after his last column on March 14. The 67-year-old Hiaasen said he no longer wants the pressure of a weekly deadline. That’s not to say that Hiaasen will stop writing. He plans to continue his book projects, which have ranged from comic novels such as “Tourist Season” and “Double Whammy” to children’s titles such as “Hoot.” His latest book is “Squeeze Me,” about the era of former President Donald Trump.