Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: New Case Positivity Rate Spikes To 14%

New case positivity rate spikes to 14.46%

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added more than 10,871 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

Percent positivity for new cases was 14.46% - the highest it’s been in a month.

The state also added 219 new deaths..

New cases are trending down, however. Florida is averaging 10,530 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s an 11% decrease over the week prior, and a 27% decrease from two weeks ago.

More than 1.3 million Floridians have received the first dose of vaccine and 273,249 have completed a full course of the vaccine.

As of Friday morning, 6, 376 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 26,254 Floridians have died from COVID-19, and nearly 1.7 million infections have been reported.