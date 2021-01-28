Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Death Toll For Florida Residents Passes 26,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

More than 26,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Some 26,035 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

That’s according to the latest figures released by the state department of health today.

In total, 26,456 people have died, including non residents. ‘

Florida added 11,326 new cases today- the highest daily case count in the last five days.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19 to date.

Florida is averaging 10,737 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. That’s a 10% decrease from the week prior and a 30% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Thursday morning, 6,565 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to the department of Health, 1,319,822 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and 247,330 have completed both vaccine doses.