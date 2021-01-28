© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Death Toll For Florida Residents Passes 26,000

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST
covid-dashboard-012821
Matthew Peddie
/

More than 26,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Some 26,035 Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 

That’s according to the latest figures released by the state department of health today. 

In total, 26,456 people have died, including non residents. ‘

Florida added 11,326 new cases today- the highest daily case count in the last five days. 

More than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19 to date. 

Florida is averaging 10,737 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. That’s a 10% decrease from the week prior and a 30% decrease from two weeks ago. 

As of Thursday morning, 6,565 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

According to the department of Health, 1,319,822 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and 247,330 have completed both vaccine doses.

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details