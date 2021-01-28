© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake County SO: School deputy's use of Taser on Eustis High student was appropriate

By Joe Byrnes
Published January 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST
This image from cellphone video shows Deputy Billy Brown discharging his Taser. Image: Video courtesy of LCSO
This image from cellphone video shows Deputy Billy Brown discharging his Taser. Image: Video courtesy of LCSO

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource deputy's use of a Taser on a combative student at the Eustis High Curtright Campus was appropriate and justified.

A report from the deputy along with cellphone video give an account of what happened late Tuesday morning.

Deputy Billy Brown was called to the cafeteria because a 15-year-old girl was trying to fight with a couple of boys.

Brown tried to stop her from getting to them. He says she hit him nine times in the face and three times in the back as he tried to calm her down.

[caption id="attachment_173051" align="alignleft" width="361"]

billybrown2-361x400.png

In this image from cellphone video a 15-year-old student strikes Deputy Billy Brown in the face as he attempts to restrain her. Image: Video courtesy of LCSO[/caption]

He got her to the floor but she kept hitting him and kneeing him as he tried to cuff her.

At this point, cellphone video shows them getting up. She walks toward a wall saying, "Do not touch me."

He pulls his Taser and walks toward the girl, telling her to sit down.

She turns at the wall and walks toward him a little. Brown pushes her away and shoots her with the Taser. She collapses.

The girl was checked out by a paramedic and arrested on charges including battery on an officer.

 

Tags
Lake County floridaCentral Florida NewsEducation
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details