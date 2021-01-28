© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis Calls For $1 Billion As Florida Braces For Future Storms, Sea Level Rise

By Amy Green
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is establishing a Resilient Florida program that will make $1 billion in grants available for local governments over four years. 

The governor announced the program Thursday as he unveiled his state budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. 

DeSantis says the grants are aimed at helping local governments adapt to more frequent flooding, intensifying storm events and sea level rise. 

“We believe that this makes a lot of economic sense when you look at how an insurance market would view property insurance, and to see that Florida is leading in trying to get ahead of some of these impacts.” 

The governor called for $625 million for Everglades restoration and water resources, a central issue of his administration. He also recommended $50 million for springs. 

Florida Conservation Voters’ Carson Mitchell says the money doesn’t do enough.
“As we know, Florida is woefully behind in planning for climate change. So the governor’s commitment to invest a billion dollars in resiliency funding for local governments to better plan and prepare for sea level rise and flooding is welcome and necessary. But at the same time the governor has failed to invest in or lead in reducing our reliance on dirty fossil fuels.” Mitchell says a transition to clean renewable energy is a better solution. The Legislature will take up DeSantis’ budget proposal in March. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsClimate changeRon DeSantisEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details