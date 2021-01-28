© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Biden Seen Likely To Keep Space Force, A Trump Favorite

By WMFE Staff
Published January 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST
Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond signs a memorandum of understanding in his office at the Pentagon with the Japanese government, allowing Space Force to put hosted payloads on the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, Arlington, Va., Dec. 15, 2020. Photo: U.S. Air Force / Eric Dietrich
Eric R. Dietrich
/
Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond signs a memorandum of understanding in his office at the Pentagon with the Japanese government, allowing Space Force to put hosted payloads on the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, Arlington, Va., Dec. 15, 2020. The QZSS was developed by the Japan to enhance American GPS in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been working quickly to undo many initiatives by his predecessor. But Donald Trump's space-faring military service, Space Force, seems likely to survive.

Space Force was created in December 2019 and is still in its infancy. The reason it's unlikely to go away is largely this: Elimination would require an act of Congress, where a bipartisan consensus holds that America’s increasing reliance on space is a worrying vulnerability. Many believe that problem is best addressed by a branch of the military focused exclusively on it.

Biden has yet to publicly comment on his intentions with Space Force.

