© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden Executive Order Staves Off Offshore Drilling Near Florida

By Amy Green
Published January 28, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

New oil and gas development will remain paused in federal waters off Florida’s coasts under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden. 

The order is part of a seismic shift in federal policy on climate change under the new administration. 

The order reaffirms a 10-year moratorium on new drilling off the coasts of southeastern states including Florida, which former President Donald Trump announced shortly before the election. 

But for most of his term Trump had sought to expand offshore drilling. Erin Handy of Oceana says Biden’s action is good news in a state where offshore drilling is strongly opposed.  

“Over 100 Florida municipalities took a formal stand and passed resolutions over the last five years opposing offshore drilling. They know this is not the right way to go.” 

Biden’s order also calls for a review of the federal leasing and permitting program. Other orders are aimed at cutting emissions and doubling energy production from offshore wind turbines.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentoffshore drilling
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details