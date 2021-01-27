© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Adds 8,000 New Cases

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida adds 8,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 8,281  new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Wednesday.

That’s a decrease compared to the three prior days and the lowest daily case count in the last nine days. 

Florida is averaging 11,238 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s an 8% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% decrease from two weeks ago.

Some 6,679 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Wednesday. 

In total, more than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 26,249 people have died. 

Tags
coronavirus updatescoronaviriusCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details