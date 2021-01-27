Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Adds 8,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida adds 8,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 8,281 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Wednesday.

That’s a decrease compared to the three prior days and the lowest daily case count in the last nine days.

Florida is averaging 11,238 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s an 8% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% decrease from two weeks ago.

Some 6,679 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Wednesday.

In total, more than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 26,249 people have died.