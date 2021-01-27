© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Coach Josh Heupel Takes Tennessee Job, Knights Begin Search For Top Athletic Positions

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 27, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST
Josh Heupel introduced as UCF football's head coach in 2018 by Danny White. Both left the university for positions at the University of Tennessee. Photo: UCF / Alex Menendez
Josh Heupel introduced as UCF football's head coach in 2018 by Danny White. Both left the university for positions at the University of Tennessee. Photo: UCF / Alex Menendez

UCF football coach Josh Heupel is leaving the Knights and joining Tennessee as the Volunteers’ new head coach.

The move follows the departure of UCF’s Athletic Director Danny White last week, who also moved to the University of Tennessee as its athletic director.

Heupel coached UCF for three seasons, with a record of 28 and 8. He joined the organization after Scott Frost left UCF and took the head coaching position in Nebraska. As a term of his contract, Heupel will owe a $3.5 million buyout.

UCF’s President Alexander Cartwright said the university launched a search for a new athletic director whose first job will be to hire a head coach to replace Heupel.

“With our two vacancies, we have an opportunity to define the future of UCF Athletics,” said Cartwright “When we had a similar opportunity five years ago, UCF made many hires that quickly elevated the national profile of our athletics programs. I look forward to working with all of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and fans to continue building on our momentum.”

UCF named Scott Carr as interim athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Shannon as interim head coach.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details