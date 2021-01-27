© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tornado hits Florida's capital city; damages, closes airport

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down near Florida’s capital city airport, causing damage and knocking out weather radar before moving east into residential neighborhoods. The National Weather Service reports the tornado touched down late Wednesday morning. Tallahassee International Airport was closed as officials assessed damage, but there were no reported injuries at the facility. The city said hundreds of customers were without power. There was also reported damage in the city’s Southwood community, home to several state offices, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown.

;

Tags
Central Florida NewsstormsstormStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details