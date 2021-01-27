Gov. DeSantis Says More Than 300,000 Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Are Headed to Florida, But It's Still Not Enough to Meet the Demand

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will be getting more than 300,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

DeSantis says the Sunshine State should receive the 307,000 first doses of the vaccine by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

He said the state usually gets a shipment of 266,000 doses, so this represents an increase of 40,000 vaccines.

But with a high demand for these shots among seniors at multiple vaccine sites, he says he’s still asking Washington for more.

“Some of the sites that we’re running like Hard Rock Stadium, the Villages drive thru they can expand. The church program can expand.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/desantis-vaccines-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis says making sure seniors get these vaccines should be a bipartisan issue.

“But yes put the politics aside, step up and do it. You know part of the reason we had a good relationship with the president was because he was a Florida resident part-time and now full time. And he understood the state I think in ways that other presidents Republican and Democrat haven’t really done it."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/13004_VACCINES_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis’ comments came at the opening of a vaccine pod in Sun City Center, Hillsborough County, that will vaccinate 1,000 people 65 and older a day for the next five days.

A similar pod will open at Solivita senior living in Osceola County on Thursday.