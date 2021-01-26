© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents of the Star Motel Say Rooms, Food Pantry Boarded Up Ahead of Demolition

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST
The residents of the Star Motel are mostly gone now. But they've left behind items that tell their stories. Photo: Danielle Prieur
The residents of the Star Motel are mostly gone now. But they've left behind items that tell their stories. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Residents of the Star Motel in Kissimmee say rooms with families still living in them are being boarded up after Osceola County ordered the property demolished. 

Star Motel manager and resident Sarah Russo said sheriff's deputies tried to board up her family’s room today.

“I informed the Osceola County Sheriff, I am on probation. I am more than willing to admit it. I wrote bad checks seven years ago and I'm serving my time. I’m registered to that address and if they have a problem with it, they can get my probation officer out here.” 

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/sarah-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Russo said they also boarded up an empty room that she used as a food pantry for remaining residents. She said she only has some snacks to hold them over.

"I have basics. I have snacks for everybody. Right now it’s a matter of just trying to make ends meet. Because with the generator running, I’m still running eight rooms off of that generator. I can't hook up a hot plate. I can't hook up a microwave. It’s just enough for us to run lights and phone chargers.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/sarah-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

In a statement, Osceola County said only unoccupied or fire-damaged rooms at the Star Motel are being boarded up. 

Tenants won’t be removed until an order to demolish the property takes effect next month.

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/state-fire-marshal-investigates-weekend-fire-at-the-star-motel-in-kissimmee/171768[/embed]

Tags
Star MotelThe Star MotelCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details