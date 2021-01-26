© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Legislation Aims To Power Florida With Clean Energy

By Amy Green
Published January 26, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
All of Florida’s homes and businesses would be powered with 100% clean energy by 2040 under a new bill in the Legislature. 

The measure also makes way for a workforce board to ensure the drive toward clean energy generates high-paying jobs, as the pandemic has pushed the state’s unemployment rate to 6%. 

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach and Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, both Democrats.

“Unfortunately utility companies have huge influence in Tallahassee. FPL, Duke Energy, Teco. These are all utility companies that make major contributions to candidates, both Democrat and Republican," Eskamani says. 

Florida would join a handful of states and more than 170 cities that have set similar goals, including Orlando. The Legislature convenes in March. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
