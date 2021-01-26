© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Not Sharing Sunshine State's Good Jobs News

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 26, 2021 at 2:16 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida’s employment report for December showed nearly 17,000 jobs added and unemployment dipping to 6.1 percent.

Florida outperformed the U.S. overall – jobs fell by 140,000 nationwide and the unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Florida’s numbers were better because the state’s milder weather and population growth spurred strength in certain sectors, like professional and technical services.

But, he tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the good news does not extend to our area.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details