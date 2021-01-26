Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Not Sharing Sunshine State's Good Jobs News

Florida’s employment report for December showed nearly 17,000 jobs added and unemployment dipping to 6.1 percent.

Florida outperformed the U.S. overall – jobs fell by 140,000 nationwide and the unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Florida’s numbers were better because the state’s milder weather and population growth spurred strength in certain sectors, like professional and technical services.

But, he tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the good news does not extend to our area.