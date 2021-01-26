Disney Will Update Its Jungle Cruise Ride in 2021: Take a Sneak Peek at Some of the Changes

Disney is updating the Jungle Cruise ride at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks to address criticisms over its depictions of indigenous people.





The ride will still tell the story of what happens to the Cruise skipper and his passengers after their journey goes awry with the same humor and wit.

But the skipper and passengers will be represented by a more diverse cast of Animatronic figures in the attraction itself.

And wildlife, not indigenous people, will cause most of the mischief to the boat and missing sister ships the Mekong Maiden and the Kwango Kate.

In a statement, Imagineering Executive Carmen Smith says it is the company’s responsibility to reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around them.

This is the second ride Disney will be updating in 2021.

In June, the company announced a new The Princess and the Frog theme for its Splash Mountain ride over similar concerns about cultural sensitivity.

